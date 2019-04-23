<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) will hold a one-day National Training Workshop for Hajj managers in the country on April 24.

The Head, Public Affairs Division, Fatima Usara, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Usara said the workshop would take place in Kano with the theme, “Towards Achieving Acceptable Hajj”.

She listed the workshop participants to includes Chief Executives of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, NAHCON Zonal Coordinators, Chief Executives and staff of Private Tour Operators among others.

Usara explained that the training would sensitise participants on important matters pertaining to the 2019 Hajj.

She also said that apart from subjects on hajj rites, participants would be sensitised on civic responsibilities of the pilgrim such as airport protocol, criteria on guarantor and its consequences.

Usara said that participants would also be educated about penalties of breaching Saudi Arabian regulations and merits of abiding by them.

She said participants are expected to disseminate this information to their respective pilgrims during enlightenment programmes at local levels.