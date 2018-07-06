The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that the yearly airlift of pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia will begin on July 21.

Abdullahi Mukhtar of NAHCON disclosed this on Thursday at the final preparatory meeting for 28 Hajj exercise in Abuja.

Mukhtar said the airlift would commence with Kogi State, adding that the inaugural flight, like last year, would be at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Present at the final preparatory meeting, included Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Chairmen Senate and House Committees on Hajj, Aviation regulatory, and State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, and airlines contracted for the airlift of the pilgrims.