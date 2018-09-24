The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has concluded airlift of Hajj 2018 Nigerian pilgrims back home.

The commission began the return airlift on September 2 with pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory.

On Monday, the last flight, carrying over 100 officials of NAHCON, arrived Abuja aboard a Flynas Airline.

Before then, the commission’s Command and Control unit in a message said the last flight from Medview Airline, carrying 133 Pilgrims returned to Nigeria earlier on Monday.

“Today, 24/09/18 Medview MEV3325 departed Jeddah to Enugu via Kaduna @ 04:35am with 133 Pilgrims: 32 Kaduna, 18 Cross River, 27 Enugu, 24 Ebonyi, 21 Delta and 9 Officials. Total Airlift=38,005. Total Flights=101.”

NAHCON had already commenced preparation for Hajj 2019 by naming a committee to seek and negotiate for accommodation and other necessary services in both Makkah and Madinah.

We also gathered that the chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Mohammed, and other top officials of the commission are still in Saudi Arabia perfecting plans for next year’s Hajj before they return to Nigeria.

Apart from the 38,005 pilgrims who registered through the various state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies, over 18,000 others travelled to Hajj this year through private tour operators.