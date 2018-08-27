The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Muktar, on Sunday urged Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria as they get set to depart for home.

NAN reports that Muktar made the appeal in an interactive session with the national hajj media team in Makka, Saudi Arabia.

The chairman also urged the pilgrims to put on hold their political persuasions until they return home, so as not to create unnecessary tension among themselves due to political differences.

“I appeal to our pilgrims to continue to pray for the nation and all our leaders, for the country to continue to live in peace.

”We should also avoid open political campaigns so as not to create panic or spoil somebody’s name; that is not acceptable while we are in Saudi Arabia, it is against their regulations.’’

According to him, the 2018 Hajj was a huge success as there was no incident of stamped recorded.

He appealed to state official and tour operator to work closely with NAHCON, to sensitise the pilgrims against carrying excess luggage, and ensure that the pilgrims depart for home on schedule.

The chairman also solicited the support of the media team in sensitising the pilgrims not to exceed the 40 kilogram luggage, to avoid delaying their flights.

“The media team should educate pilgrims to carry one hand luggage not exceeding 8 kilograms and the main luggage of 32 kilograms to avoid anything that will create unnecessary delay.’’.

He said that all Nigerian pilgrims would depart for home from Jeddah airport unlike on their arrival when they came into Saudi Arabia through Jeddah and Madina airports.