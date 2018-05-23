The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Wednesday announced the sum of N1,463,410.00 as the 2018 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims in Katsina State.

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari was said to have approved the announcement of the Hajj fare for the state intending pilgrims.

The Katsina State Executive Director of the Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mohammed Abu Rimi, who disclosed this to journalists in Katsina, said the commission has fixed the deadline for the remittance of fares to it on or before the end of Ramadan.

“I must at this juncture therefore, advise our teeming depositors and others who are yet to deposit to pay immediately between now and the end of Ramadan,” he said.

While warning that all payment must be made in certified bank drafts payable to Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rimi admonished the intending pilgrims to approach the board’s zonal offices for payment of their balances before the expiration of the deadline.

According to him, adequate arrangements have been put in place by the commission to commence the screening of intending pilgrims at zonal levels to ensure a hitch-free exercise, assuring them that the conduct of vaccination, distribution of uniforms, suit cases and pilgrims enlightenment classes are to hold soonest.

The executive director of the board stressed that 2,225 intending pilgrims in the state have so far deposited money for the spiritual exercise, adding that the national Hajj commission has allocated 4,930 seats for Katsina State.