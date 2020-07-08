



The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has advocated the establishment of Hajj saving scheme for effective handling of hajj nationwide.

Hassan made the suggestion when he led officials of the commission to pay an advocacy visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that the commission was seeking the support of the stakeholders to establish Hajj saving scheme as an investment to finance hajj operations.

“We want to start a Hajj saving scheme in Nigerian as a profitable investment to finance the commission.

“Government has divergent roles and has a limit, so with the scheme the commission can generate funds and profits for its management.

“Nigeria will be the first in Africa to do this and Hajj is a continuing process that needs much funds to manage.”

He also said that the commission had resolved to establish International Hajj Training Institute on the land allocated to NAHCON when he (Mohammed) was the FCT minister, which would be first of its kind.

Hassan said that the proposed institute would serve as a training ground for intending pilgrims to acquire the basic knowledge of performing hajj exercise.

“The allocation of land to the commission is one of your landmark legacies which will never be forgotten by NAHCON.

“Since we assumed office, Bauchi is the first state for us to visit for so many reasons and to also intimate you with our reform programmes.”





“We will never forget your contributions to NAHCON, but we will reciprocate the gesture by assisting your administration to succeed in hajj activities,” he said.

Hassan also commended the Bauchi Government for establishing a magnificent Hajj camp.

In his remarks, Gov. Mohammed expressed confidence in the ability of the current management of the National Hajj Commission to perform well.

He observed that the reforms introduced by the Commission on hajj process would no doubt ensure effective service delivery in line with global best practice.

According to him, the reforms will also cushion the difficulties faced by Nigerian pilgrims in the area of foreign exchange.

“We are very appreciative of this visit and the honour and recognition done to us will encourage us to do more.

“I am confident that the new management will take the Commission to greater heights,” Mohammed said.

He said that the ongoing construction of the new modern hajj camp in the state was to alleviate the sufferings faced by intending pilgrims before their transportation to Saudi Arabia.

According to him, when completed the new hajj camp will assist in boosting the internally generated revenue of the state to enable the state government to provide the required services to pilgrims.

“We as a state will provide the necessary support for the operations of your Commission in Bauchi,’’ the governor promised.