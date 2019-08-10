<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said it would investigate the alleged failure of some Private Tour Operators to airlift intending pilgrims in Kano.

About 400 intending pilgrims were said to have protested at the Aminu Kano Airport over the inability of the PTOs to airlift them to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.

While empathizing with the affected individuals, the Commission regretted the situation in which the innocent pilgrims found themselves.

The agency in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by its spokesperson, Mrs. Fatima Usara, explained that two weeks before the commencement of airlift, it sent a circular to all the PTOs requesting any of them having challenges to contact NAHCON immediately so that the issue could be addressed to forestall any drawbacks.

The Commission, however, said no complaint was received in respect of the said circular.

“NAHCON, therefore, assures the affected pilgrims that full investigation will be carried out into the matter to establish reasons why they were not airlifted to the Holy Land and consequently seek for justice on their behalf,” the statement said.

It directed the pilgrims to make formal complaints stating the affected PTO they paid their fares to, the total amount paid, the category of package they paid for and the agreement they signed for.

NAHCON added, “These pieces of information should be backed by necessary documents to enable the Commission to investigate and establish the truth of the matter.”

The Commission stated that it had earlier advertised the names of licensed PTOs and had consistently warned pilgrims not to engage services of any unrecognized tour operator in order not to fall victim of unprofessionalism.

Stating that the development was brought late to its attention, NAHCON said it would not be able to salvage the situation this time around as it did in previous times.