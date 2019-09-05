<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has transported 31,435 pilgrims back home in 65 flights from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Newsmen confirm that no fewer than 1.8 million pilgrims around the world, including 65,000 Nigerians performed the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to the NAHCON command and control centre in Makkah, the latest returnees were 430 pilgrims from Kebbi State and two officials aboard Flynas XY7484.

Also 559 pilgrims from Borno state with one official came back aboard Max Air NGL 2080 which departed Jeddah airport in the early hours of Thursday Saudi Arabian time.