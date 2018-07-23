The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has said that only 2,700 intending pilgrims from Sokoto State have so far paid their hajj fare out of the 4,000 hajj seats allocated to the state.

The Director, Operations of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Muhammad, made this known during a chat with journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

According to him, 1,300 seats have not been paid for out of the 4,000 hajj seats allocated to the state by NAHCON.

He stated that preparation for the hajj exercise had reached 80 per cent stage of completion.

Muhammad said the portal for the registration of pilgrims would be closed on July 25, 2018, while the thumbprinting exercise would be closed by July 28.

He advised intending pilgrims to use the opportunity to register before the closing date.

Muhammad disclosed that the state government spent over N7 million for the payment of additional money and levies for those who have performed hajj more than two times in the state.

He noted that pilgrims from Gada Local Government Area were the first to settle their hajj fare and would be transported to Saudi Arabia during the inaugural flight.

The director emphasised that the state government would continue to shoulder the responsibility of the hajj operation by catering for medical doctors, providing drugs to pilgrims as well as cater for hajj officials, among others.

He called on the intending pilgrims to seek for Islamic knowledge for them to perform an acceptable hajj rite.