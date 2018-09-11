A total of 16, 552 pilgrims have so far been transported back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Tuesday .

According to the NAHCON 2018 Hajj Pilgrims’ Return to Nigeria update, the pilgrims were transported back in 54 flights as at Tuesday morning.

It said pilgrims on the morning flights included 436 from Kebbi and 315 from Yobe.

The pilgrims from Kebbi departed Jeddah at about 10:44 am, while the pilgrims from Yobe left Saudi Arabia at 8:45am.

The commission said the operation was going on smoothly and assured the remaining pilgrims that they would be returned home as planned.