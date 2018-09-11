The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says a total of 14,417 pilgrims have so far been transported back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON Control Centre in Makka said on Monday that a FLYNAS flight XY7330 departed Jeddah for Lagos at 16:16hours with 232 Pilgrims comprising: 102- Osun, 129- Edo, an Armed Forces and two officials.

The commission said in Makka that FLYNAS flight XY7032 departed Jeddah for Kebbi at 13:59hours with 418 Pilgrims and two officials.

According to NAHCON, a total of 14, 417 pilgrims have been transported back to Nigeria in 48 flightts.