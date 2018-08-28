A total of 1,185 pilgrims have so far been transported back home from Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Tuesday in Makka.

The commission said that the pilgrims from FCT and Sokoto State were transported in five flights.

NAHCON said that the fourth flight with 253 Sokoto pilgrims departed at 10:20 am while the fifth flight conveying 226 FCT pilgrims aboard Flynas airline departed Jeddah for Abuja at 10:50 am.

Over 50,000 pilgrims from Nigeria performed this year’s Hajj.

Alhaji Muhammad Bakari, NAHCON Coordinator at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the pilgrims so far.

“So far, the pilgrims have abide by the instructions of a single eight kilograms handbag, unlike in previous years when the pilgrims arrived the airport with multiple travelling bags.”

Bakari expressed optimism that with the cooperation, understanding and cordial working relationship exhibited by all stakeholders, the return journey would be faster and more successful.