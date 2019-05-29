<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCo), Mrs. Adetokunbo Fagbemi, said many exports from Nigeria ended up being destroyed or rejected due to little or no knowledge of standard specification abroad.

She said the development has denied Nigeria the maximum benefits of exports despite the huge market for the products being exported from the country especially farm produce.

Mrs. Fagbemi spoke at the weekend during an Iftar organized for clearing agents and shippers in collaboration with Turkish Cargoes, an arm of Turkish Airlines.

She said, “A lot of our goods are being destroyed because the exporters don’t understand what they need to do. So this engagement is just the beginning of several others so that at the end of the day the full benefits of these cargoes can be tapped and of course we will make money.”

The GMD said the partnership with Turkish Airlines which has existed since 2006 is being deepened for the benefit of not only the shippers and clearing agents but the nation at large” she said.

“This partnership is to ensure that we do things in such a way that it is easy for Turkish Airlines to service the clients better and the clearing agents to understand the needs of Turkish Airlines”, she said.