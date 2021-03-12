



The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc recently celebrated its women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021, with cash rewards.

A statement by Mr. Samuel Akinrinmade said that in celebrating this year’s event, the company held a seminar via zoom, where the topic ‘I Choose to Challenge,’ was given a thorough analysis by participants.

The statement quoted Mrs. Olatokunbo Fagbemi, the Group Managing Director (GMD), NAHCO, as saying that women were the bedrock of the nation and had have contributed immensely in building the family, the society and the nation.

She stated that the company was celebrating its women because, apart from being NAHCO’s assets, they had also remained the leading lights of the organisation company, stressing that the company had many high-flying women in its midst.





On his part, Mr. Adeoye Emilolu, the Chief Finance Officer, NAHCO, urged the women to challenge the status quo, to aspire to be the best, stressing that the sky was not just their limit, but a starting point for them.

Other highlights of the occasion were the award of cash prize to three deserving female staff who participated in the essay competition, with the theme: I choose to challenge.

The International Women’s Day, is a yearly event which holds on the 8th of March every year.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.