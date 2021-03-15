



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has destroyed counterfeit medical products worth billions of naira in Kano and Anambra states.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement by the agency’s spokesman, Olusayo Akintola, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr. Akintola said products destroyed by the agency were drugs, vaccines, cosmetics, and expired food items in three geo-political zones of North-West, South-East, and South-South.

He noted that the NAFDAC Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, had also warned that there would be no hiding place for the “merchants of death,” who derived joy in unpatriotic acts circulating expired products.

The consultant said the products were seized from manufacturers, distributors, and importers, and all handed over to the agency. The products included unregistered drugs, improperly stored vaccines, and tramadol, confiscated by the Nigeria Customs Service.

He listed others as Rohypnol, intercepted on the Benin-Asaba expressway, and other fake medical products intercepted at different times.





“The estimated value of the products destroyed in Kano is N613,300,290.00 while fake products worth N1,429,580,683.00 were destroyed in Awka, Anambra State, totalling N2,042,880,973.00.

“The products include antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarial, herbal remedies, psychoactive, controlled substance and food products such as spaghetti, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, chocolates, and noodles. Also destroyed are cosmetics such as creams, pomade, and insecticides,” she added.

According to NAFDAC, the destruction will eliminate the risk of their reintroduction into the market.

NAFDAC also disclosed that a warehouse of banned, controlled, fake, and counterfeit products worth millions of naira was uncovered in Oyi, Anambra.

It said the items were awaiting destruction, pending the setting aside of a court order.

It noted, however, that apart from seizures and destructions, the agency secured the conviction of culprits, ranging from one year to five years and options of fine.

The agency adopted a proactive approach by engaging political, traditional, and religious leaders in sensitising their wards on the dangers of drug abuse, it added.