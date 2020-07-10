



The Borno Coordinator of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr Nasiru Mato, has urged manufacturers to embrace use of Automated Product Administration and Monitoring Systems (NAPAMS) for registration of their products.

Mato made the call on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Mato said that the e-registration and data Capture System provides an on-line electronic medium for product(s) registration, data capture and renewal of Marketing Authorisation as well as licences.

He said that the aim was in line with the Global Best Practices and Quality Management Systems of the Agency’s current management under its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.





Mato said that the system eliminates registration bottle necks, increased customer confidence, transparency of the registration process as well as eased vetting of documents submitted by clients.

“We have continued to educate via direct approaches and use of local media using local dialect so that all intending manufacturers embrace this breakthrough which has a proven potential to reduce the time of product registration.

“The results of this endeavour has witnessed increase in the number of applications for product registration especially those covered under Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“This is a welcome development and way forward for us in line with ‘ease of doing business,” Mato said.