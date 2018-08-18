The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has appealed to Gombe State Government to establish drug abuse control committee comprising of NAFDAC and other relevant agencies to fight substandard drugs.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyeye said that such committee should also provide office accommodation and vehicles for NAFDAC use at each of the three senatorial districts like Kumo and Billiri for effective coverage.

She assured Nigerians that NAFDAC would continue to support to ensure that Gombe people consumed only good quality and safe drugs and other consumables.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NAFDAC had, on Thursday, destroyed N464.7 million worth of counterfeit, fake, expired and unwholesome products from six states of North-East in Gombe.

The products destroyed at the Bajoga road Dump Site in Gombe, included antibiotics, antihypertensive, antiretroviral, cancer drugs, anti-malaria, herbal remedies and controlled drugs such as codeine-containing cough syrup, Tramadol.

Others include tomato paste, non alcoholic beverages, maize flour and insecticides.

The director-general said that the products destroyed were seized by gallant and committed NAFDAC officers during surveillance and enforcement activities at companies that engaged in sharp practice.

She said other products were voluntarily handed over to the NAFDAC by compliant companies, sister agencies and associations.

Adeyeye assured Nigerians that NAFDAC would continue to do everything possible to ensure that only safe and right quality medicines, wholesome foods and other regulated products were distributed and consumed in the country.