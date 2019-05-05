<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has called on Borno residents to check and verify the authenticity of products before purchase.

The Coordinator of NAFDAC in Borno, Mr Nasiru Mato made the call during a sensitization campaign tagged; “Keeping the Environment Litter Free’’ on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Mato said that the call had become imperative to prevent consumers against consumption of unwholesome foods.

He also warned Borno residents to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal to promote healthy living and clean environment.

“NAFDAC advises consumers of regulated products to comply with all labeling instructions to ensure good health, safety, and protection of the environment.

“Man is indeed his environment and his environment is man, man therefore, influences his environment due to both his action and inactions,’’ he said.

Mato added that safety could be best achieved through proper waste disposal, containment and storage of potentially toxic chemicals.

According to him, chemicals can pollute the air, water and soil when used or disposed, and the impact can be dangerous to human health.

He urged members of the public to always read the information on product labels and use of chemicals only as directed.

The coordinator said the agency would continue to sensitise and educate the populace on relevant environmental safety issues to safeguard the health of Nigerians.