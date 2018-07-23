The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on “Quality Management System’’ (QMS) training as part of rebuilding process to uphold standard.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Adeyeye said that the training focused on the use of international standards for running the agency with the purpose of placing premium on satisfaction of end-users or stakeholders of NAFDAC’s regulatory controls.

According to her, the goal is to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

She explained that NAFDAC desired to be International Standard Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 90001- 2015 certified, to imbibe quality operation culture and be at par with other regulatory authorities worldwide.

The director-general said that a major requirement to achieve the feat was that the agency should institute, implement and maintain an active QMS across all sections of its operations.

“In addition to the above, the agency also identified the need to use standardised and documented procedures to improve all activities and achieve its mandate of safeguarding the health of the nation.

“This would include operating a system that will be highly efficient in administration and active in internal auditing.’’

The NAFDAC boss said that a detailed work-plan had been developed to provide a road map to implement QMS in the agency, and ultimately attain ISO 9001:2015 certification.

According to her, a gap-assessment has been conducted on all NAFDAC directorates between October 2016 and May 2017, to determine lapses and proffer support where needed.

She added that the recommendations from the report on the exercise were being addressed.