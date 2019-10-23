<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has decried the lack of commitment to standard by members of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria in bread making.

The NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a one-day sensitisation workshop for bread producers in FCT.

Represented by Mrs Clementina Anyakkora, NAFDAC Director in FCT, Adeyeye said that the agency’s surveillance activities and

routine inspections discovered the lack of commitment by most bakers to good hygiene practices, especially in bread making.

She said that the lack of good hygiene practices made it necessary for the agency to collaborate with relevant stakeholders through

workshops and grassroots sensitisation to ensure compliance in that regard.

She explained that “The illegal use of potassium bromate and other unapproved condiments in bread has been of concern to food safety.

“Effective protection of over 170 million consumers against cancer requires consistent preventive management approach, as bread is one of the stable foods in Nigeria.

“It is expected that all regulatory interventions are employed to ensure that bakeries produce safe bread for consumption.”

The NAFDAC boss, therefore, urged bakery owners in the FCT and the country at large to comply with good hygiene practices, principles and other regulatory requirements.

The FCT Chairman of AMBCN, Mr Ishaq Abdulraheem, appealed to regulatory agencies to create an enabling environment that would

make the business to thrive.