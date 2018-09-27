The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said it has shut down six sachet water factories at Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers for operating in an unhygienic environment.

The NAFDAC Director of Public Relations Unit, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

Jimoh explained that NAFDAC office in Port Harcourt “after a successful raid of illegal sachet water producers in Okirika local government area of the state and the agency was alarmed at the unhygienic environment and had to shut down the six factories visited.

He said: “What we saw in Okirika is horrible and despicable to say the least; most of the illegal producers, packaged their water directly from the bore hole without any filtration system and with very poor Hygienic Practice.

“The factories are located in dingy rooms while sachet waters were packed on bare floors, some were located very close to toilets, gutters and kitchens which is against the agency’s rules.

“Almost all the outfits are not registrable, they connect water directly from bore holes to water packaging machines.

“No micro filters, UV water sterilizers and treatment plants; the environment is very bad, the operators are not trained and the Good Manufacturing Practices are not observed; everybody does what he likes.”

The spokesperson said that two persons were arrested while others took to their heels on sighting the officials of NAFDAC.

He disclosed that five generator sets, two water packaging machines, two water treatment machines, films, two standing fans and loosed parts of water packaging machines were confiscated during the exercise.

Jimoh warned illegal sachet water producers to desist from producing unhygienic and unregistered packaged water that could endanger public health.