



A food manufacturing company, Every Rose Limited, manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices has been shut by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, over revalidation of expired SomGeo brand of curry and thyme spices.

A statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, said the company was shut following a tip-off by operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, who swooped on the main warehouse and factory located at Petu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Lekki, Bello Street, Penuncular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos respectively.

According to the statement, the sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired curry and thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (Spices).

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who condemned the act said the company will be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.





Adeyeye said the two locations visited were sealed and placed on hold, adding that the company staff caught in the act of revalidating the aforementioned products at the factory have been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement office for further investigation.

Various finished products and working tools were found in the factory while the business owner, a lady is at large.

Records available to NAFDAC show that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO Ginger Powder, SOMGEO Garlic Powder, SOMGEO Thyme Leaves, and SOMGEO Mixed Spices Powder amongst others. The registration, however, expired on December 5, 2017.

The NAFDAC boss warned unscrupulous manufacturers and marketers to desist from being merchants of death at the expense of the health of unsuspecting Nigerian consumers through production and sale of falsified and revalidated expired products.

She said the agency is ready to eliminate the incidence of falsified products in the markets or bring it down to the minimum to safeguard the health of the people.