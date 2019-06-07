<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has carried out a raid of a manufacturing facility which packaged honey under poor hygiene in Abuja.

In a statement by Prof. Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, the action was based on information on social media which indicated that the product, produced by ”Upon the Rock Church of God”, Durumi, Abuja was adulterated.

”NAFDAC officials clamped down on the facility in Abuja where honey was being packaged.

”We acted based on information (video) of honey purchased from a certain supermarket in Abuja, circulated on social media by a customer alleging that the product was adulterated.

”The product was produced by Upon the Rock Church of God, Durumi, Abuja,’’ Adeyeye said.

She said that, tests on the product, which was initially registered with NAFDAC, confirmed that the product had become unwholesome and unfit for consumption.

”Investigations revealed that the company registered ‘Upon the Rock Honey’ with NAFDAC in December 2018 upon assurance that NAFDAC’s quality standards were met through proper testing and inspection.

”But thereafter, the company started producing under poor hygiene. The facility also added some unregistered variants of the product that were never presented to NAFDAC.

”Some of the products were found to have fake NAFDAC registration numbers printed on them.

”Several samples of the products have been analysed and the reports showed that many of the products were unsatisfactory and may pose danger to health,’’ she said.

She assured that NAFDAC had ordered a recall of the products and applied appropriate sanctions on the company.

”Further stringent measures are still being taken to ensure that the company complies with relevant NAFDAC regulations and guidelines if it wants to continue in the business.

”NAFDAC wishes to reassure the general public that all efforts are continually being made to assure the safety, quality and wholesomeness of processed foods through regular routine monitoring of production and distribution facilities,” she said.

This, she said, is to ensure that they operate in accordance with the requirements of good manufacturing practice, good storage practices and good distribution practices.