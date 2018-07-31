The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized fake medical devices, cosmetics, expired drugs and empty labels worth N5.804 million at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

NAFDAC’s Airport Head, John Okwori, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday.

Mr Okwori said that the seized fake products included unregistered and unlabeled blood glucose test strips unbranded from China to be possibly labelled in Nigeria and sold as imported original brand.

He noted that other items confiscated were herbal skin doctor massage cream for stretch marks, which had no NAFDAC registration number and was equally imported from China.

According to him, the agency also seized empty PVC cosmetic packaging containers for counterfeiting registered products and Benchmate PAR-BRO 60 powder in sachets all imported from China.

“NAFDAC is hereby warning prospective importers of fake consignments to desist from patronising the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as the unit is up and ready to deal appropriately with such violators.

“Just as the NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has directed that serious action be taken against such imports and violators henceforth,’’ he said.