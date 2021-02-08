



In a bid to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables as well as safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a food manufacturing company over alleged revalidation of expired curry and thyme spices.

In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, yesterday he said following a tip-off, operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited, manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices, located at Petu Village, Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Bello Street, Lekki, Lagos, respectively.

It said sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired curry and thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (spices).

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had warned firms against the act, saying the company will be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.

He said the two locations visited were sealed and placed on hold, adding that the company staff members found revalidating the aforementioned products at the factory have been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement office for further investigation.





The statement added that different finished products and working tools were also found in the factory while the business owner, a lady (names withheld), is at large.

The statement said records available in NAFDAC showed that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO ginger powder, SOMGEO garlic powder, SOMGEO thyme leaves and SOMGEO mixed spices powder among others. The registration, however, expired on December 5, 2017.

The director-general of NAFDAC warned that there is no more hiding place for unscrupulous manufacturers and marketers who have turned themselves to merchants of death with a view to making illicit money by sending unsuspecting Nigerian consumers to their early graves through production and sale of falsified and revalidated expired products.

She said the agency would stop at nothing to track down the illicit merchants wherever they are within the country.

“We are ready to eliminate the incidence of falsified products in our markets and bring it down to the minimum to safeguard the health of our people,” the NAFDAC boss said.