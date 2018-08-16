Operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in Delta have raided a compound in Okpanam, near, Asaba where fake and unwholesome products are allegedly manufactured.

The NAFDAC State Coordinator, Jude Ndekile, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Asaba on Thursday.

Ndekile said: “When we stormed the compound, we noticed that a lot of illegal activities were going on. We arrested a suspect and recovered all the products with fake NAFDAC registration numbers.

“Some of the products recovered include: Oral Dental Teeth Bleach, Bodylab Chocolate, Bio-Sugar, Audrey Pink Lips Barm, Betimol, Froyz Chocolates, Slimming Tea, among others.”

He said that the labels of the fake products had no existing contact addresses adding that the raid followed a tip-off from some concerned residents.

Ndekile said that the team also recovered packaging materials, a sealing machine, labels and other items used by the suspect.

He said that for about three years now the agency had been on trail of Oral Dental Teeth Bleach but that at a point it disappeared from circulation.

He added: “When we noticed that the product returned to circulation, we began a follow-up investigation and based on tip-off from concerned citizens, we had to raid the area.

“The combined team that carried out the raid comprises the Federal Taskforce on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Foods; NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Lagos and the Delta Office.”

He said that all the products had been evacuated from the place of production to NAFDAC office in Asaba, adding that the agency would follow up with mop-up of the products from the various sales outlets.

Ndekile said: “Investigation is ongoing and will be seen to a logical conclusion, but I will advise the general public to be sure of the outlets where they buy their products.

“All major outlets must verify and insist on NAFDAC registration of the company or producer they are dealing with and whenever they are not sure, they must contact NAFDAC.”