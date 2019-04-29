<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied reports that 70 percent of the drugs being sold in the country are fake.

NAFDAC Director-General Prof Moji Adeyeye who denied this at a press conference in Lagos described the reports as fake news and urged Nigerians to always seek clarifications from the agency on issues concerning circulation and consumption of drugs in the country.

”To say that 70 percent of drugs circulating in the country is fake news. It is not correct. It is also unpatriotic. NAFDAC is doing its best to protect Nigerians from fake drugs. Drugs produced in Nigeria are safe for consumption,” she stated.

Prof. Adeyeye revealed that the agency was doing its best to ensure that drugs produced in the country meet the required specifications and that drugs being produced in the country are safe for consumption.

The NAFDAC DG explained that with constant monitoring and visits to drug manufacturing companies in the country by officials of NAFDAC, the incidence of fake drugs has reduced drastically and that drugs being produced in the country are safe for consumption.

She said NAFDAC engages in surveillance and enforcement to reduce the incidence of substandard drugs to the barest minimum. Through vigilance and raids on illegal drug outlets, NAFDAC, she disclosed has been able to intercept production and importation of substandard drugs. The drugs are seized and later burnt to prevent being circulated in the country, she added.

Prof Adeyeye said only 17 percent of medicines imported into the country are substandard drugs, going by the 2012 data gathered by the agency. She disclosed that the agency is doing all it can to dissuade importers of substandard drugs from the business.

The NAFDAC DG also hinted that the agency would soon commence employment of more staff to boost its strength in its role of monitoring production and administration of drugs in the country.

Former President of the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmed Yakassai, also debunked reports that 70 percent of the drugs consumed in the country were fake. He asserted that all the drugs being produced in the country were genuine and that the 17 percent substandard drugs were those imported into the country.