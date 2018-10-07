



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control says it has arrested one Chidiogo Okeke in Odekpe Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra for alleged involvement in the manufacture of fake anti-malaria drugs.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that officials of the agency nabbed the suspect with fake Merit liquid Quinine Anti-malaria 200ml at his residence with plastic bowls.

She explained that a total of 17cartons x 40 x 200ml and one PVC Drum containing the fake products were recovered from him.

According to her, the suspect has been handed over to NAFDAC Investigation and enforcement directorate for prosecution.

In a related development, the director-general disclosed that NAFDAC office in Anambra had sanctioned six herbal practitioners for alleged illegal advertisements of their not certified products in the state.

She said that the officials of the agency confiscated the suspects’ fake products and advertisement materials such as mega phones, amplifiers and flash drives.

She said: “All the herbal practitioners sanctioned had earlier been punished for the same offence previously yet they continued with their illegal adverts.

“The offenders were issued administrative charge but they refused to pay, claiming that they have been issued advert permit by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.”