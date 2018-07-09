The National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it arrested a kingpin behind the supply of fake insecticides in Port Harcourt.

The NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer, South Zone, Mr Cyril Monye, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Monye explained that one Ebuka Ugwuanyi was arrested while 110 cartons of the product worth more than two million naira were recovered.

He said that the Rivers office of NAFDAC recorded the milestone, after a successful raid and mop up of fake ‘Read A Dream’ insecticide in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the fake insecticide is a clone of the original but with questionable active ingredients which is foamy and watery.

Monye said that the original product was imported and registered by CU-BAS INT’L (NIG) LTD.

“The raid was sequel to a tip off which made NAFDAC officials to swing into action, visiting some part of

Port Harcourt metropolis including Mile 1 Market, Diobu.

“One of the arrested hawkers along Aba Road lead NAFDAC officials to a residential building at No. 38 Iguruta Road, Rumukurushi, Port Harcourt.

“That was where a major breakthrough was made and 110 cartons of the product, worth more than two million naira were recovered in a two-bedroom apartment.

He said they were recovered from the last floor of a two-storey building in custody of one Miss Peace Miller.

He said that the fake product had been evacuated to NAFDAC Zonal office at Woji Road in GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.