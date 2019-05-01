<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, says the agency is poised to attain higher international standards through global benchmarking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeye said this on Wednesday at the agency’s management’ review meeting in Ibadan.

Adeyeye said the essence of the review was to enable the agency attain internationally based set of standards that WHO uses to audit regulatory agencies.

“Part of what we are doing now is to show evidences of 283 indicators and 991 evidences.

“This will impact our industry; the global benchmarking will put us at a particular ranking.

“We have to show that we are not giant of Africa by mere saying; we have to develop hardened feet by showing the world that we can export trades and increase our GDP.

“So what we are doing now is directly going to impact the industry,” she said.

According to her, the pivotal role NAFDAC plays in ECOWAS is critical to its existence.

“NAFDAC is the biggest in Africa and we are supposed to be the leading agency in Africa.

“It is not just that we have to collaborate internationally but we have to collaborate continentally as well.

“In West Africa region, ECOWAS, NAFDAC plays a lot of roles, without NAFDAC I don’t know if ECOWAS would have any success because our staff work one way or the other there,” she said.