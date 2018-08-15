National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is to launch a new compendium of all registered drugs, processed food, cosmetics, packaged water and medical devices chemicals, an official has said.

The Director of Public Affairs of NAFDAC, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the document would be launched by the Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting holding in Lagos on August 30 and August 31.

Jimoh said the compendium, formerly known as NAFDAC Green pages, was last published 10 years ago.

He said that the publishing of the new compendium was one of the major landmark achievements of Adeyeye in her nine months tenure.

He said: “The compendium was first introduced by the former Director–General of NAFDAC, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, as part of her concerted efforts to equip Nigerians with appropriate information that will help them distinguish between fake and unregistered drugs, processed food and other regulated products.

“Participants at the forthcoming two-day consultative meeting include farmers, manufacturers, importers, marketers of animal feeds and poultry products, food products, cosmetics, pesticides, medical devices, herbal products and chemicals.

“The consultative meeting will also afford the NAFDAC boss opportunity to interact with the stakeholders to tackle some regulatory issues and challenges facing the food, herbal, medical devices, veterinary, chemical and allied industries.”

Jimoh said that Adeyeye would also announce a new policy measure for combating the influx of unregistered and counterfeit regulated products into Nigeria.

He said NAFDAC took very seriously the issue of attendance and participation of stakeholders at the meeting and urged all chief executives of invited companies to be physically.