The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said she had introduced video conferences in the agency to cut cost.

Adeyeye made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview in Abuja on Monday.

She explained that before her assumption of office in November 2017, a lot of money had been spent on travel expenses by officers of the agency whenever there was meeting.

She said that she decided to check such unnecessary expenditure by introducing different Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to save money for the organisation.

She said: “Before I took over as D-G NAFDAC, a lot of money was spent on travel expenses especially when there is meeting that our officers from 36 states have to come to Abuja.

“And I said, we can’t sustain that, two month ago, we introduced video conferences by using Skype to have our meetings.

“ICT has made things easier for people therefore NAFDAC must key into it to move forward, the use of ICT suppose to be the trend in Nigeria, or else nobody will recognise us.”

Adeyeye noted that youths in the country were utilising the new way of communication but the establishments in the country were still left behind.

She said that all the 2,300 members of the staff of the agency had been brought to the new website known as NAFDAC.org

According to her, the new website is introduced to facilitate and enhance communication between the management and the staff.

She said: “This channel of communication will encourage transparency and organisation like NAFDAC needs to have good communication technology.

“I thank God, within the short period, we achieved all this and they are very successful.”