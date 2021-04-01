



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has presented a preliminary result of clinical tests it conducted on the substances that caused the recent strange illness in Kano state.

TheCable had reported how the outbreak of a strange infection led to the death of two persons and the hospitalisation of 183 others in the state.

A statement by Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor, said Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC director-general, presented the findings on Wednesday.

The agency earlier said the strange illness was caused by food poisoning.

“The Kano incident is a case of food poisoning with flavoured drinks that has a chemical called dansami. It is very serious because the food poisoning resulted in diarrhoea, vomiting, and hospitalisation,” she had said.

The NAFDAC DG was quoted as saying some of the five substances tested were poisonous and that two of the substances were not registered and were brought into the country illegally.





“Some of those substances are poisonous. When one takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breathe normally. That is close to death,” she was quoted to have said.

Adeyeye said the agency was investigating the matter “with all seriousness” and had placed the operation of two companies on hold.

“There are six directorates on the issue, engaged in trying to define coherent and scientific explanation to it. The substances have Citric Acid,” she added.

“We also went to two companies that have the registered substances with them, though their substances are registered, we still put them on hold to avoid certain things, until after our examination.”

She commended the state consumer protection council for its commitment in fighting the marketing of poisonous substances, fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

She said NAFDAC will establish a coordinated wholesale centre for drugs, adding that a state office and a well-equipped laboratory is being built in Kano.

In his remarks, Ganduje assured NAFDAC that the government will partner the agency to keep the state and the country safer and healthy.