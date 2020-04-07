<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, yesterday, alerted Nigerians to be mindful of fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets currently in circulation.

In a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said NAFDAC was notified by the World Health Organisation, WHO, of the circulation of the tablets in Cameroon.

Adeyeye said: “The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura in China.

“The tablets, manufactured by these companies, have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, API, and are in packs of 1000 tablets.





“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death.

“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China are labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and advised the general public to be aware of this drug.

“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug.”