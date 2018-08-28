The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control on Tuesday alerted general public against consumption of TL Tan Lung and TLC brands of canned sardine.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the warning in Abuja.

Adeyeye explained that TL Tan Lung and TLC brands were produced by Chinese companies known as Fujian Yongfa Co. Ltd, and Dongshan Dongyi Food Co. Ltd., respectively.

She said that NAFDAC had been notified that the Malaysian Ministry of Health on April 20, 2018 in Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia, recalled the two canned sardine products.

Adeyeye said that the products did not comply with the standards set by 1983 Food Act and was recalled due to presence of nematode parasitic worms in the products.

The director-general also cautioned all importers not to import the affected canned sardines into the country.

She said: “Anybody in possession of the unwholesome canned sardines should submit them to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report all adverse events resulting from the use of these products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”