The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reacted to an upsurge in the demand for methyl bromide from Nigeria.

This is sequel to the new requirement of the government of some countries, such as Mexico and India, that methyl bromide must be used as fumigant on the agricultural produce being exported to their countries.

NAFDAC,in exercising her mandate as entrenched in NAFDAC Act Cap N1 LFN 2004, wish todraw the attention of farmers, exporters of agricultural produce, agro-dealers and the general publicon the ban on methyl bromide as a fumigant in Nigeria.

It went further: “Exposure may occur during fumigation activities. Studies in human indicate that the lung may be severely injured by the acute (short-term) inhalation of methyl bromide. Acute and chronic (long-term) inhalation of methyl bromide can lead to neurological effect in humans. The use of methyl bromide was banned by Montreal Protocol 1987 due to its effect on ozone layer depletion property. Methyl Bromide has continued to receive critical uses exemption from other countries since 1987. From the documented abuse and misuse of other agrochemicals in Nigeria, the risks of use of Methyl Bromide will outweigh the benefit for critical use.

In Nigeria, NAFDAC database shows that methyl bromide has not been registered nor issued on permit for importation and use since the ban. The ban was implemented by NAFDAC because Nigeria is a signatory to the protocol.

In view of the above NAFDAC wishes to state as follows:

– The use of Methyl Bromide as fumigant is banned and remains banned in Nigeria. Farmers, agro input dealers and exporter of Agricultural produce are advised to use alternative pesticides which are safer, cheaper and more effective.

– The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment is hereby advised to look into the mandatory requirement of methyl bromide fumigants as a trade impediment issue and should be treated as such once there are more viable alternative pesticides that are less injurious to human and the environment.”