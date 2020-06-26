



The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday arraigned a trader, Okakpu Okonkwo, in a Federal High Court in Lagos, over the sale of unregistered products.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, on three counts of alleged importation, sale and dealing in unregistered cosmetics.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge marked /82c/2020.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Umar Shamaki, urged the court to remand the defendant in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services pending determination of the charge against him.

But defence counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, raised objection and urged the court to admit the defendant to bail, as the charges against him were bailable, and also considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, he informed the court that the defendant had been on administrative bail granted by NAFDAC.





Following a confirmation of the administrative bail by the prosecutor, Justice Faji, ordered that the defendant be handed over to the surety who stood for his administrative bail.

The court also ordered that the conditions for the administrative bail be filed before the court within seven days.

He, adjourned the case until July 2, for report of compliance

In the charge, the prosecution alleged that the defendant was arrested at the trade fair market in Lagos, on Dec. 8, 2019, after being found in possession of a large consignment of unregistered cosmetics.

He said that the products includes: Classic Dream 24 hours Long Lasting and Classic Make-up Matte Finish Lip-Stick.

He told the court that the said Cosmetics which were imported for sale in Nigeria, apart from been unregistered, also had no expiry dates.

The offences contravenes the provisions of Sections 1 of the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration)Act CAP F33 Laws of the Federation, 2004.