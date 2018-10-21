In order to better tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country, the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) is training 530 personnel on confidence building and leadership.

AVM Sadique Kaita, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command Enugu, addressed the trainees on Saturday at the Citizenship and Leadership Centre, Shere Hills Jos.

Kaita said that the personnel undergoing the training were from the NAF Regiment Training Centre Kaduna.

The AOC stated that the five-day training was for airmen basic regiment course, officers basic regiment course and combat search and rescue course.

He added that the training would also build the capabilities of the personnel to better face the current challenges of the country.

Kaita expressed satisfaction with the performance of trainees, saying that they would emerge from the training as better airmen and officers.

The AOC had earlier paid a courtesy call on Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau before visiting the training centre.