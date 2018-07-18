The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday began a three-day free medical care for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau.

Group Capt. Azubuike Chukwuka, Director, Public Health and Human Services Department of the Service, said that the medical outreach would end on Thursday.

Chukwuka said that NAF was moved by the plight of the IDPs, particularly as it related to their health challenges.

He said the IDPs would be treated of malaria, appendicitis, cataract and other general health problems.

He said that there would be mass de-worming of the IDPs and medical glasses would also be given to those that needed them.

Chukwuka also said that surgeries would be conducted on cases that required operation.

He said that the exercise was part of NAF’s corporate social responsibility aimed at easing the health challenges of the the IDPs.

He said the gesture was to help the displaced persons to live normal and productive life.

Air Commodore Hassan Alhaji, Commander, 551 NAF Station, Jos, said that apart from protection of lives and property as well as territorial integrity, the force had a strong vision to engage in humanitarian services.

According to him, the gesture is to also build mutual understanding between the military and civil communities.

Mr Dickson Chollom, Chairman Barkin Ladi Local Government, lauded the gesture of the Nigerian Air Force.

Chollom, who was represented by Mr Badung Dalyop, Director, Primary Health Care of the local government, pledged the support of the local government for the exercise.

NAF had also distributed mosquito nets to pregnant women and children in the state.