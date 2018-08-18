The Nigerian Air Force has tasked its personnel on physical training, urging them to continue to exercise in order to have “sound mind in a sound body”.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, gave the charge on Saturday during the Third Quarter Route March Exercise in Abuja.

The air chief, who was represented by AVM Muhammad Mohammed, the Chief of Policy and Plans, NAF Headquarters, said the exercise was aimed at having healthy and fit personnel.

He said that the physical fitness exercise was also aimed at improving the general fitness of the personnel.

Abubakar said that the quarterly exercise took place simultaneously across the country in all NAF units.

He commended the personnel for participating in the exercise, saying that their participation had shown that they are men and women that are physically fit.

He said: “I want to congratulate you for participating in this Third Quarter Route March 2018, besides you, you will see men and women that are physically fit.

“Remember, you are not the only people that are in the Air Force, they are some that could not attend because they were sick, some because of exigencies.

“The fact that you are here and taking part in this exercise, you have proved beyond reasonable doubt that are you are physically fit, willing and you are ready to serve this nation means a lot to us.”

The air chief said that the huge turnout of personnel was an indication that they are available to serve the country, adding “these are men and women that fight for people that can’t fight for themselves”.

Abubakar said: “Remember, in taking part in this exercise, you have convinced yourself that are you fit, you have given us reason to believe that the men and women we have are physically fit.

“And you are reassuring this country that we have very physically fit men and women of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This is very important to us, it is very important to this country, so I enjoined you to continue to train for the next quarter exercise, once again I congratulate you.”