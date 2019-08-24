<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that its fighter jets have destroyed more Boko Haram terrorist strongholds and killed scores of their fighters at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a media statement, said: “Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been neutralized and their hideout destroyed at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This was achieved yesterday, 23 August 2019, in devastating air strikes conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as part of missions in the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3.

“The target was designated for attack based on credible Intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that established the settlement as a major hub of BHT activities.

“The ATF therefore detailed 2 Alpha Jets to attack the target area. The air strikes were synchronized for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the BHT hideout and killing several of their fighters, as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) footage.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”.