The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday said it had saved N27 million from the maintenance of FT-7Ni 812 trainer fighter aircraft.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday in Makurdi during a one-day operational visit to Tactical Air Command, Makurdi.

He explained that the Force had so far conducted a 400-hour maintenance on FT-7Ni 812 trainer fighter aircraft.

Abubarkar explained that the Force saved the sum of N27 million from the maintenance of the aircraft by spending N3 million for its repairs.

He said: “For the first time in our history we are able to conduct a 400hrs inspection on FT-7Ni 812. This is something that is so special to us, this would have cost us over N30 million if we engaged outsiders.

“This clearly shows that we have been able to build sufficient capacity and for us to be able to undertake this maintenance work by our own personnel and in Nigeria is something that is so special to us.”

He also said he planned to inspect the ongoing renovation of facilities at the Quick Response Wing of NAF in Agatu, adding that personnel undergoing training in Kaduna would be deployed to the wing upon completion of their programme.

The CAS, who also held a Durbar with NAF TAC personnel at the Command Officers Mess, commended them for their support and contribution in ensuring the security of the country and restoration of peace to Benue.

Abubakar said: “The officers have participated actively in ensuring that peace returns to Benue and other surrounding states. I am very satisfied with their level of participation.”

He, however, warned them to avoid partisan politics, pointing out that their responsibility was to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country and not to meddle into politics.

He said: “The military has no hands in politics.”

NAN reports that the CAS is also scheduled to inspect ongoing water projects executed by the Service in the state.