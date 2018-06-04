Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal, Oladayo Amao, has disclosed that the Command, in the last one month, recorded two aircraft incidents.

AVM Amao, who disclosed this, on Monday, during the NAF TAC Safety Week tagged ‘Inculcating Safety Culture for Enhanced Operational Effectiveness’, said one of the incidents resulted in damage to aircraft while the other resulted in injury to personnel.

“The whole idea of safety week is the initiative of the CAS Air Marshal SB Abubakar. ln the last CAS meeting with Branch Chiefs and AOCs, the CAS directed all Commands to organize Safety Week where issues of operational, domestic and personnel as well as infrastructural safety will be discussed.”

While noting that each time an aircraft is damaged or personnel injured, a lot of resources is required to repair the damaged aircraft and treat the injured personnel, the AOC said it was for that reason that the Command is quick to implement the CAS directives to organize the Safety Week.

AVM Amao, while declaring the event open, said that the present leadership of NAF had embarked on capacity building and sensitisation of personnel on the need to adhere to laid down procedures in the operation of NAF equipment.

“As a result, many NAF personnel have been trained both locally and abroad on safety related courses. Also, the NAF institute of safety has been revitalized with the recent commissioning of the HQ and other training facilities on its new site.

“While the emphasis in the work place is operational safety, domestic and personal safety is equally important. We cannot afford to stay safe at work and get injured at home or at the sports ground. Hence, our safety culture has to be all encompassing.

“It is, therefore, our responsibility to ensure that our surroundings are free from hazards and that our dependents are kept abreast with safety issues and procedures at home. We must ensure that appropriate safety equipment such as fire extinguishers are provided in our homes and serviced regularly.

“This and other safety measures have to be adopted and sustained until it becomes our way of life. It is only then we can say that we have inculcated a culture of safety.

“It is against this background that Tactical Air Command chose the theme ‘lnculcating Safety Culture for Enhanced Operational Effectiveness’ for this Safety Week. Throughout this Week, we will be taken through series of lectures and activities designed to inculcate in us a safety culture in the workplace as well as in our homes and personal lives,” AVM Amao said.