



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that all seven people on board a Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft lost their lives when the jet crashed in Abuja.

The names of five of the seven people on board Sunday’s ill-fated Air Force plane have been given as: Flt Lt Gadzama, Flt Lt Piyo, Flg Offr Okpara, FS Olawumi and ACM Johnson.

The identities of the remaining crew members were still being awaited.

The jet en route Minna in Niger State crashed close to the runway of the Abuja airport after reporting an engine failure.

In a statement, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal I.O. Amao, has ordered an immediate probe.





Daramola said, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal IO Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

Reacting to the crash, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said investigating accidents involving military planes was outside its purview, except upon a specific invitation to do so.

General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, said today, “By the power established AIB-N, we do not investigate military incidents or accidents except where invited.”