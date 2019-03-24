<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Nigerian Air Force Ground Training Command (GTC) Enugu, AVM Idi Amin, has tasked its personnel to always remain physically fit.

Amin said this after personnel of Nigerian Air Force (NAF), comprising officers, airmen and airwomen, completed 10-Kilometre Quarterly Route March within Enugu metropolis on Saturday.

Newmsne report that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar had directed that the 10-kilometre Quarterly Route March be made compulsory for all serving NAF personnel.

Amin, who was represented by Group Captain Ezekiel Joseph, in-charge of Command’s Logistics, said that it was only a physically fit personnel that “can fight and be ready for deployment at any time’’.

He said that the exercise would help improve well-being and agility of personnel in the discharge of their duties and assignments.

He further said: “It will help to keep troops of the command in a fit and healthy condition.

“Professionally, it promotes comradeship among the personnel and re-emphasizes the need to work and move together as one.

“The exercise also helps to improve the morale of the personnel.

“The 10-kilometre Quarterly Route March is a tradition that has been enshrined in NAF by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to get NAF troops fit and ready for deployment locally and internationally.’’