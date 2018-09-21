The Nigerian Air Force says it is offering free medical services to more than 1,000 persons displaced by flood in Niger State.

According to Group Capt. Suleiman Usman, Commander, 351 Base Services Group, Nigeria Airforce Base, Minna, residents of Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government will also benefit from the medical outreach.

Usman spoke on Thursday in Wushishi, while inaugurating the medical exercise which is expected to last for five days.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Internal Displaced Persons, were uprooted from Gungu village in Shiroro Local Government Area by the flood that destroyed houses, farmlands and other property.

“We are here as part of our civil/military cooperation duty to communities in our area of operation,’’ he said.

According to him, free medical services to be rendered by the force include eye and general surgeries.

“We are targeting 70 surgeries. We intend to carry out 35 eye surgeries and 35 general surgeries at the Wushishi General Hospital,’’ he said.

The Commander listed other free medical services to include medical consultations, counselling, basic laboratory screening and treatment, and free medical glasses and drugs.

In her remarks, Mrs. Saratu Waziri, IDPs Camp Manager, said that the IDPs comprised of children and adults, adding that there were three women with newborn babies and many other lactating mothers.

Waziri, Head of Administration, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said that the agency was doing everything possible to ensure hygiene and adequate security in the IDPs camps.

Malam Mohammed Sarki, chairman of the camp, who lauded the gesture, thanked NAF for the kindness.

Hajiya Amina Maikade, one of the IDPs, who was treated for blurred eyesight and given glasses, expressed happiness that she could see clearly.