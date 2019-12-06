<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has began free medical outreach for Mabera Community in Sokoto Metropolis, targeting 3, 000 persons in the two-day exercise.

Launching the programme on Friday in Sokoto, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, described the medical outreach as a commendable gesture by NAF.

Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Maniru Dan’iya, urged NAF to extend such gestures to other areas such as education, in view of the availability of diverse expertise in the service.

He commended the existing cordial relations between the community, NAF officials and other security agencies, and urged them to redouble efforts at safeguarding peoples’ lives and protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said that the exercise was part of efforts at enhancing community relations through the provision of humanitarian services.

Abubakar, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal, Charles Owo, the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi, said similar outreaches had been conducted by NAF in the past.

He noted that doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other auxiliary health workers, would provide services to beneficiaries free of charge in the exercise.

He added that drugs, eye glasses and other consumables would also be distributed to beneficiaries free.

According to him, free test will also be conducted along with screening for eye ailments, hepatitis, malaria, diabetes and others.

He disclosed that no fewer than 3,000 people were being targeted for the free exercise and urged the people to take advantage of the outreach to know and improve their health status.

“Today’s event signifies our commitment to improving our civil-military relationships. It is usually said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“The exercise will in no small way contribute to the health of this community as some screening exercises such as sugar, hepatitis tests will be done along with the general medical examinations to beneficiaries.

“The exercise will also feature distribution of mosquito nets, as well as free eyeglasses and dental checks,” Abubakar said.

He told the villagers that the health professionals at the event were ready to assist them with their health concerns.

He said those requiring further treatment such as surgeries, would be referred to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, thanked the NAF for conducting the outreach in his community, noting that it would surely enhance people’s well-being.

Umar-Jabbi advised members of the community to take advantage of the outreach to access treatment, and stressed the need for the people to continue to live in harmony with security officials.

Some of the beneficiaries, Malam Yahanasu Ibrahim, Mr Nasiru Suleiman and Umar Danjarida, who spoke to newsmen, expressed happiness over the gesture.

The beneficiaries described the gesture as a lifeline to them, particularly because of the free medical items such as eye glasses and drugs.