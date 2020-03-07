<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has obliterated a terrorists’ camp at Alafa ‘C’ in the heart of Sambisa forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Thursday.

Daramola said that the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the auspices of Operation DECISIVE EDGE.

He explained that the attack was undertaken following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that several compounds in the settlement were being used by the terrorists to house and train their fighters.





”The bomb strikes and rocket salvos from the ATF’s fighter jets hit the designated compounds, obliterating most of the structures and neutralising some of the BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola asserted that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaigns against the terrorists’ hideouts to shape the battle space for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

Operation DECISIVE EDGE was a new air interdiction operation which was initiated to specifically target known Boko Haram Terrorists hideouts that were inaccessible to ground forces due to the terrain as well as the fact that the ground routes to the locations were heavily mined.