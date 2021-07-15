NAF: Nigeria’s US-made Super Tucano jets are on the way

The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano military aircraft has departed US for Nigeria, the Air Force has confirmed.

Director Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Thursday disclosed the official ceremony to induct the aircraft, is being planned.

The statement reads: “The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 en route Nigeria.

“The 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

“An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

“The office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”