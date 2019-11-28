<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Thursday said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralised several terrorists at their hideouts in Ngoske on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

“The operation was conducted pursuant to credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations being used by the terrorists as a staging area from where they launch attacks against own troops positions in the southern part of the state.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its aircraft to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, over 30 terrorists were spotted near a large building surrounded by other smaller structures.

“The location was subsequently engaged by the attack aircraft, destroying some of the structures and neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Other terrorists, who attempted to flee the location in disarray were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.